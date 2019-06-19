Staunton woman accused of trying to light building on fire

A 63-year-old Staunton woman has been charged with attempted arson after police say she tried to set a building on fire Monday.

According to the Staunton Police Department, Jennifer Higgs allegedly placed a number of plastic items on top of a stove in the 900 block of Alleghany Avenue on June 17 and lit them on fire.

The Staunton Fire Department was called to the scene, not far from Gypsy Hill Park, around 8 a.m. for a report of a person trying to set a home on fire.

Police say she suffered a small burn on her finger as a result of the incident, but the fire was already out by the time authorities arrived.

Higgs, who was initially listed on an arrest warrant as James Higgs, was arrested, charged with attempted arson, and taken to Middle River Regional Jail, where she was being held without bond.

Police also said marijuana was found at the scene, but there's no word on additional charges.

