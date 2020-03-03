Staunton woman arrested for stabbing

A Staunton woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend.

According to the Staunton Police Department, 40-year-old Amanda D. Roberts was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and threatening to bomb or burn a structure on Monday night.

Police say she stabbed a 35-year-old man, identified as her ex-boyfriend, twice in the arms in a townhouse in the 100 block of Lincoln Lane.

Officers were first called to Augusta Health, where the man was being treated for stab wounds.

Investigators determined that a little before 11 p.m. Monday night, Roberts and the man were arguing when she allegedly attacked him and then called another woman, whose house she threatened to blow up.

A knife was recovered at Roberts' home and protective orders were issued against her.

She's being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

