Staunton woman reunited with her dog after more than 2 years apart

A Staunton woman never thought she'd see her dog, Timber, again.

Lauren Henderson and her dog, Timber at the dog park in Staunton. | Credit: WHSV

Timber ran away back in 2017.

But after years of wondering and being apart, the two were finally reunited.

Thoughts of doubt clouded Lauren Henderson's mind during all that time, but she said she never gave up hope that Timber was OK.

"She's adorable, such a sweet dog," Henderson said.

Henderson and Timber moved from Colorado back to her hometown of Staunton in 2017.

"I was here for about a month, and Timber was outside, and she took off with the neighbor dog," Henderson said.

Henderson said she did everything she could to find Timber when she didn't come back home.

"She just didn't show back up, and that was two years and eight months ago," Henderson said. "I even kept her collar. I kept two little toys that she played with. Just kind of set them up, that's my dog."

Recently, after finding a stray dog on her way to work, Henderson wanted to help find its owner. Her boss recommended she reach out to the Bath Animal Welfare Foundation, a shelter in Bath County.

"So I get online, and the featured photo is Timber, and I was just like, 'that's my dog!'" Henderson said.

She immediately reached out to the shelter to find out what Timber had been up to in the past two years and how to get her back.

"She was in animal control for a month, and then at the shelter for a month. Then a couple adopted her from Baltimore, and so she had been in Baltimore the past two years. And she took a road trip to California and back," Henderson said.

But the family couldn't keep Timber. They took her back to the shelter in Bath County in August, and then she was transferred to Herc's Haven in Stuarts Draft in November.

After getting off the phone with the shelter, Henderson made plans to go pick Timber up that evening.

"Just pure joy. When she heard my voice, I was like, 'oh my gosh, that's my voice. She knows my voice,'" Henderson said.

Timber has been back home for a week now, and Henderson says it's like she never left.

"I'm so grateful and thankful that she's back, and it's just like, you know, she's here, so I'm going to cherish every moment that I can with her," Henderson said.