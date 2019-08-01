Staunton woman killed, Bristol doctor injured in head-on Rt. 254 crash

A doctor from Bristol remains in critical condition and a young woman from Staunton is dead after a head-on collision along Route 254 in Augusta County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, 18-year-old Hailey Green was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Memorials posted on social media say she was a recent Fort Defiance High School graduate who was preparing to go to Eastern Mennonite University in just a few weeks.

Police say 52-year-old Samuel Melton, of Bristol, was airlifted to UVA Medical Center from the scene of the crash. The hospital confirmed to WHSV on Thursday that he remained in their care in critical condition.

Melton is the Commissioner of Virginia's Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, appointed in April of 2018. The department said they "express our deepest sympathies to Ms. Green’s family and loved ones. We are also extremely concerned about Dr. Melton. He is in very capable hands at the University of Virginia Medical Center."

According to police, Melton was driving a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon east on Hermitage Road (Rt. 254), toward Waynesboro, a little before 1 p.m. on July 31.

Police say Melton came up on a 2018 Subaru CrossTrek being driven by 55-year-old Jean Scheeren, of Waynesboro, also heading eastbound.

At that point, in the 2300 block of Hermitage Rd., near the intersection of Hermitage Rd. and Kiddsville Rd, between Barren Ridge and Waynesboro, police say Melton scuffed the bumper of the Subaru.

Immediately after that minor collision, police say Melton crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2003 Toyota Solara driven by Green.

Police initially told WHSV in the hours after the crash that Melton began passing the Subaru, but they say on August 1 that further investigation has revealed Melton may have suffered a medical emergency in the moments before.

Police are continuing to investigate that as a factor in the crash as Melton remains in critical condition at UVA.

Scheeren was uninjured in the incident. Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

For at least an hour and a half, all lanes of Rt. 254 remained closed at the intersection of Hermitage Rd. and Kiddsville Rd, requiring drivers to detour using Brower Rd. to Oak Grove Church Rd., as first responders from numerous Valley agencies – reportedly including those who knew Green – worked at the scene.

WHSV is working to confirm more information about both Green and Melton.