Walk-in clinics see dramatic drop in patient turnout since COVID-19 outbreak

Many healthcare workers are staying busy on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, but not every medical practice can say the same.

The waiting room at Patient Care Plus in Staunton is normally so full that sometimes people even need to wait outside the door. Since last week, though, they noticed they started seeing about 40 patients a week drop to roughly 6.

But it's not because the community is in such great health.

"It became progressive as fear was implemented as a whole, as a state, as a nation," Shelby Fox, the clinic manager, said. "I anticipated that we would be busier. I said. 'Wow. This is something that healthcare is able to accommodate.'"

Staff believe patients are afraid that going to see a doctor could mean exposing themselves to COVID-19 or potentially passing it along to someone else if they have it without symptoms.

And staff at Patient Care Plus are concerned about their patients' well-being.

"We're just concerned about people who may need medicines or many need antibiotics that they're not coming out, and they're just waiting at home instead, which could make their situation worse," Mandy Fox, NP-C, said. "There are a lot of conditions that can worsen if people aren't treated for them, so if they're not treated for them, they're putting their life at stake."

If you need medical assistance, Mandy says it's important that you do seek help and don't avoid it because of the outbreak.

Patient Care Plus is open and say they are here for the community for medical care and even emotional support.

If you feel more comfortable staying at home, the clinic is now offering telehealth services too.

"Either if they think it is coronavirus or not coronavirus, they should definitely give the office a call. We're here, we're answering the phones, and we can certainly schedule a telehealth visit," Mandy said.

Even though they are open, they have had to make some adjustments, like cutting back hours. Right now, they are open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"Everybody volunteered to give up some hours because they said we all have needs, we all have financial needs, but we're willing to do this so that we can not have a negative impact on the company, but also be here for the patients as well," Shelby said.

These are tough times for our entire community, but Patient Care Plus is reminding everyone that we are all in this together.

"Be positive, be protected, be prayerful. I mean, we're going to survive this," Shelby said.

Shelby said coming together now during these struggles will make us stronger as a community for whatever comes next.