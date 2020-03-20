Staunton's Visulite offers popcorn curbside delivery service

As restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 became stricter, the Visulite theater had no choice but to close their doors temporarily.

"That was really a difficult decision. I think we all kind of had to emotionally get there, but once we did, we really wanted to figure out how we could keep going in some kind of fashion," Visulite's owner, Adam Greenbaum, said.

PopHop was a project that had already been in the works to bring fresh movie theater popcorn to people's homes through a curbside service.

Once the Visulite had to close their doors, they decided to kick PopHop into high gear to make the service available to the community sooner than they originally planned. Greenbaum said they even plan to begin deliveries in the coming weeks.

"We've been making popcorn for 15 years. We are very proud of our popcorn," Greenbaum said. "Plus, I think it's a fun thing. The tubs are great. You can share with the family. It's just a neat thing. Make your movie night at home."

People can place orders by calling or texting the "popline" at (540) 292-7925.

"The response has been terrific. A lot of it has been an outpouring of support from the community, but a lot of people are just really into the idea," Greenbaum said.

Because theaters across the country have had to close for the time being, Greenbaum said many of the big releases that were supposed to be hitting theaters now through May have been rescheduled.

"If there is a silver lining, when we do finally reopen, there is going to be such a glut of great movies because all of the movies they're holding onto are going to be released, so I think it's going to be a really great time in the movie industry," Greenbaum said.

