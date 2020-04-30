Staunton's annual 'Happy Birthday America' celebration canceled due to COVID-19

The final day of April has brought a number of hard decisions on closures and cancellations for local governments in the Shenandoah Valley.

Waynesboro's Park and Recreations Department announced that they are cancelling their annual Summer Extravaganza and not opening up the War Memorial Pool while planning for the future beyond the expiration of Virginia's Stay at Home Order on June 10.

Medical experts anticipate that social distancing guidelines and limits on large gatherings will be needed for months to come to keep limiting the spread of COVID-19.

A short time later on Thursday, the City of Staunton announced that due to the "uncertainty of planning for large, public events this summer" amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have also canceled their annual Independence Day celebration.

The 2020 Happy Birthday America event that was scheduled for July 3 and 4 will not be happening this summer.

Jeff Ishee, the president of the committee that plans the annual event, says their team of volunteers was "eagerly planning a big celebration on Independence Day" with Staunton's annual parade, concert, fireworks, concerts, and other activities, but they felt the decision was in the best interest of the community.

They are "exploring possibilities that will respect public safety guidelines while also helping our community celebrate the 4th of July."

You can see a video above of an announcement from Langdon Reid, a member of the Board of Directors for Happy Birthday America, a musical artist with Wilson Fairchild, and son of The Statler Brothers co-founder Don Reid.

