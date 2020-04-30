'Stay positive’: Ft. Lee soldier recovers from COVID-19

A Fort Lee soldier diagnosed with COVID-19 has recovered and is sharing his story of his road to recovery.

Staff Sergeant Brey Gray, a 92W Water Purification Specialist Advanced Individual Training instructor at the Combined Arms Support Command, was one of more than 200 men and women diagnosed with the disease in the Crater Health District to date.

The health district is made up of several localities including Dinwiddie County, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George County.

U.S. Army officials at Fort Lee do not release the number of COVID-19 positive cases, however, the public relations office at the base released a video of Gray sharing his story of survival.

"You have to stay positive,” Gray said.

As thousands of Virginians battle this invisible enemy, Gray is reflecting on his fight with COVID-19.

"In the days leading up to when I was tested for COVID-19 I was experiencing an elevated fever, coughing, chills, body aches,” he said.

While the U.S. Army did not say when Gray tested positive for the disease, at the end of March Fort Lee declared what’s called a Charlie level condition for health protection.

This canceled in-person gatherings, restricted travel, and even implemented tele-working for some employees.

Gray said once his test came back positive, he made immediate changes to his workflow and his colleagues'.

"Quarantine and isolate my soldiers; like I said, I'm an AIT instructor and my civilian counterparts with whom I teach classes with,” he said.

However, when it came to his self-isolation, that was perhaps the most difficult part of this battle.

"The sickness portion, it was very rough, especially being away from my family, but being there with my family,” Gray said.

Gray quarantined himself in a different area of the house until he was eventually healthy enough to move about freely.

“I started doing PT in my garage, doing HIIT training,” he said. “It got to a point where I was able to train my kids using Google classroom to keep them involved in their schoolwork."

While he has recovered from the disease he hopes others can take something away from his experience on their road to recovery.

"You bring zero value to any situation with a negative attitude,” Gray said. “Stay positive."

During his recovery time, Gray said he also took online courses to stay busy and fulfill his need to help fight this pandemic.