Making sure you stay safe while traveling

Recently, there have been reports of tourist deaths and sudden illnesses in the Dominican Republic. With this time of year being a popular vacation season, it is important to make sure you are taking extra precautions to stay safe when you're abroad.

PxHere / MGN

"Don't just walk out and hop in a cab and expect to go bar hopping like you would here," Cindy Jones, a travel agent at Earman & Associates Travel, Inc. said. "A lot of places are what they call resort destinations, where you go to stay at the resort, that's why they are all-inclusive."

Jones says to communicate your plans with friends or family.

You should also contact your bank, so you can make purchases and not have to worry about your cards getting declined.

She also says to not do anything on your trip you would not feel comfortable doing at home.

"Don't leave your common sense at home," Jones said. "I mean, that's the biggest thing. Think before you do."

Experts say it is also important to think about keeping your home safe while away. Wait to post any vacation details on social media until you return.

Sharing information publicly could make your empty home a target for burglars.

You can check the U.S. Department of State website when planning your trip to become more familiar with your destination and stay up to date on any warnings and advisories for that area.