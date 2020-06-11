Stephen City man hit and killed along I-66 in Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A northern Shenandoah Valley man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the interstate early Saturday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, at 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, a trooper responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 66 in Arlington County, just west of Route 29 for Exit 73.
Police say the pedestrian, who's been identified as 24-year-old Justin A. Angel, of Stephen City, was walking in the eastbound lane of I-66 when he was struck and killed by a 2017 Dodge Journey.
Angel died at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have released no further information.