Stephen City man hit and killed along I-66 in Arlington County

A northern Shenandoah Valley man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the interstate early Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, at 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, a trooper responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 66 in Arlington County, just west of Route 29 for Exit 73.

Police say the pedestrian, who's been identified as 24-year-old Justin A. Angel, of Stephen City, was walking in the eastbound lane of I-66 when he was struck and killed by a 2017 Dodge Journey.

Angel died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have released no further information.

