Steve Landes swears in as 17th Clerk of Circuit Court for Augusta County

Steve Landes, who served as the delegate for the 25th house district for 23 years, was sworn in as the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court of Augusta County on Monday afternoon.

Landes was elected to fill the remainder of the term of former Clerk of Circuit Court Carol M. Brydge who retired in March.

"I am grateful to Augusta County's citizens for entrusting me to serve them in this important Constitutional Office. It is my pledge to serve honestly, fairly, and to work hard on their behalf each and every day," Landes said.

He said his goals are to learn the functions of the office, form an advisory committee, and work to preserve the historical records all while treating everyone equally.

"I just want to make sure that people understand even though I ran as a Republican...my job is to serve everyone," he said.

