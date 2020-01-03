Steven Toyota donates to little league to increase registration numbers

Children in Harrisonburg will pay less to play baseball and softball this year.

The Harrisonburg Little League Association opened registration this week with a reduced prices after a donation from Steven Toyota.

"I loved the idea of sponsoring the HLLA registration. We're hoping this will help get more kids playing ball by lowering registration fees," said Ryan Sodikoff, the General Manager of Steven Toyota. "I wanted to get involved to help HLLA's new plans to increase their registration numbers."

Tee ball players will pay $25 and other players will pay $50 to register. Last year, registration fees were $65 for each player.

According to the the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Harrisonburg has increased by 10% over the last eight years, but Little League players decreased by about 10%.

"There have been good and bad years," said Dean Warlintner, the President of HLLA. "For the recent couple of years, the numbers of our league went down. There may be many reasons, like more things to do int he community, but I think as more advanced technology is available, ads stop playing outside. I don't think it is a good thing."

The league will hold an information session on Jan. 21 at Skyline Middle School. Registration is open online at hlla.org.