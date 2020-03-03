Stocks jump after Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve made an emergency rate cut to help support the economy from the impact from the virus outbreak.

Specialist Peter Mazza works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 2, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Dow surged 375 points, or 1.4%. It had been down as much as 356 points.

Stocks initially opened lower after the Group of Seven countries held off on giving the global economy new stimulus to help it cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Traders had been keenly awaiting the outcome of Tuesday’s conference call of central bankers and finance ministers.

Some were hoping for a wide-ranging package of economic support. Instead, the group only reaffirmed their commitment to use “all appropriate policy tools” to achieve growth.

