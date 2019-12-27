Stolen church trailer quickly recovered after Facebook post

A church pastor in North Carolina says it only took an hour to locate a stolen trailer after putting out word on social media.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Thursday that Vertical Church in Lumberton uses the trailer to help families move and for outreach events.

He said church members noticed the trailer was missing during a recent Christmas celebration. They called police and posted a message to Facebook.

They found the trailer an hour later with the church's name spray painted over. But nothing had been stolen from it.

Pastor Hector Miray said his church strives to help people. He said that whoever took the trailer would have been better off reaching out to the church rather than stealing from it.

