Stollings takes campaign bus on the road in final weeks

We're in the final weeks of West Virginia's primary campaign season. Candidates have largely turned to virtual platforms to connect with voters because of the pandemic, but others are still getting out to parts of the state.

Dr. Ron Stollings, a Democratic candidate for governor, boards his campaign bus after stopping in Bridgeport on Friday.

Dr. Ron Stollings is running for the Democratic nomination for West Virginia governor.

He stopped by Clarksburg and Morgantown over the weekend as part of his bus tour across the state.

The Boone County senator started the day in Charleston with the West Virginia Education Association. He also visited the North Central West Virginia airport and planned to visit free COVID-19 testing sites in Monongalia County.

"I think at this critical time in West Virginia's history, we have to work together in the best way possible and really focus and think strategically what we want to look like post-pandemic," Stollings said.

Earlier this week, he participated in the last gubernatorial debate before the primary election, along with his competitors Ben Salango and Stephen Smith.

Election Day in West Virginia is June 9.