Stomach illness outbreak at Yosemite prompts major clean-up

Federal health officials are inspecting Yosemite National Park’s food service areas after at least a dozen people have fallen ill with stomach issues.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service told the San Francisco Chronicle they launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems this month.

Federal officials said they haven’t identified the illness or the origin of the outbreak.

Park officials said those who had gotten sick are getting better or already recovered.

