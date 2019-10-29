Stone Spring Elementary students learn about disabilities through Inclusion Day

Students at Stone Spring Elementary School took part in an annual 'Inclusion Day' on Tuesday.

Driver fielded questions about autism, as well as asked the students about the disability to get them thinking about how they are alike.

The day was for them to learn more about accepting students with disabilities.

Meagan Driver, a special education student at the school, taught one classroom about students with autism. Driver said as a school, the Stone Spring staff felt it was important to educate students on disability awareness and acceptance.

The students also learned about cerebral palsy, physical disabilities and vision impairment.

Driver said lessons focused on how the students are more alike than they are different.