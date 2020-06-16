Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton to change its name

The owners of the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Conference Center in Staunton announced they will be updating the property's name.

"The decision has been made to thoughtfully and appropriately update the name of the property. The intent is to be respectful of the Shenandoah Valley's rich history while honoring all of its citizens and leaders," read in part a statement on the hotel's Facebook page.

The downtown Staunton fixture originally opened in 1924. In 2005, the hotel reopened after a major renovation and expansion.

According to the social media post on Tuesday night, the owners at the time discussed the property's name at the time of the 2005 reopening. They decided to keep the Stonewall Jackson name because of the rooftop sign's historical significance to the city, however, recently decided that keeping the name may no longer be appropriate.

"For nearly 100 years, the hotel has been a landmark property in our community. With an updated name, we look forward to building on the past while embracing a future that enhances our values of equality and inclusiveness for everyone," stated the Facebook post.

