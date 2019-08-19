Stonewall Jackson Inn reopens with new owners

After being closed for more than a year, the Stonewall Jackson Inn, a bed and breakfast in Harrisonburg, has finally opened again with two new innkeepers.

Named after the famed Southern general, the inn serves as an homage to the brave men and women who had an impact during the Civil War era.

The bed and breakfast was purchased by a newly married couple, Joel and Rebecca Graham, who said they were previously renting from the old owner, Wayne Engle.

In a previous interview, Engle said he decided to close the inn last year due to health issues and wanted to retire.

The Grahams said over the summer, Engle has helped them settle in with cleaning up the Inn and making some restorations.

Joel said he and his wife are excited to bring the inn back to life for the community.

"The part of the relaunch of the Stonewall Jackson Inn that we are most excited about is just the connection it has had in this community for years and years," Joel said. "Being able to be a part of that and revitalize that and bring that back to life is very exciting for us."

Joel and Rebecca said they already have several reservations booked for the fall and are currently working on getting the Inn's website back up, so guests can make reservations online.

The couple said the name and the inside of the inn will remain the same with a few minor changes to some rooms.

