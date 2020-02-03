Rockingham County storage barn destroyed by Sunday night fire

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, fire departments were called to the 4500 block of Fort Lynne Road, near the border of Harrisonburg, in response to a barn fire.

A building that had previously been a poultry house before being converted into a storage barn for hay bales was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, according to Deputy Chief Joe Mullens, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

"It was heavily involved with fire," Mullens said. "They did a defensive operation to try to contain the fire, but the winds weren't helping them last night, but they were able to keep only the building involved."

Mullens said they were able to utilize water from a nearby pond to contain the fire.

Fire Chief Holloway told WHSV that strong winds made the flames difficult to fight and pushed the blaze into a nearby field too.

There were no reported injuries to humans or animals, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mullens said the winter season is busy for firefighters and people should keep farm structures tidy.

"We just ask that good housekeeping is in order and making sure things are cleaned up nicely, your combustibles are put away, if you have electrical lines make sure they're properly installed and properly maintained and heating appliances are the same way," Mullens said.

He said chimneys are another cause for concern.

"Make sure you get your chimney cleaned and checked before you start a fire," Mullens said. "I know we're mid-season at this point, but it's still not too late to have your chimney checked."

First responders also responded to a separate vehicle fire along Interstate 81 in Rockingham County Sunday night.

