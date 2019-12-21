Storage building in Waynesboro a total loss after it goes up in flames

Fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Kiddsville Rd. in Waynesboro Saturday night around 9 for a structure fire.

A 20 x 30 storage building was full involved. The Augusta County Fire Chief, Dave Nichols, said the property owner was doing debris burning earlier in the day. It was later left unattended causing the fire to spread to the building.

No one was injured.

Fire companies from Fishersville, Wilson, Stuarts Draft, Verona and Dooms along with an engine from Waynesboro all responded.