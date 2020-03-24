Stores announce changes to shopping hours, dedicated times for seniors

The following stores have announced changes to operating hours and dedicated times for older customers:

• Big Lots is reserving the first operating hour of each day for senior citizens and people who are the most vulnerable to the virus.

• Dollar General is adjusting operating hours for older customers.

• Fresh Market is opening stores from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those most at risk for coronavirus.

• Kroger will dedicate the first hour of operation from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to seniors and other at-risk customers.

• Target will close at 9 p.m. to restock and clean stores. They also announced dedicated shopping hours for team members and their families.

• Whole Foods stores are open an hour early for customers 60+. Customers should check their local store’s website for specific hours.

• Trader Joe’s is reserving the first operating hour of its day for senior citizens. Stores will also have an extra line for seniors outside its front door for a quicker entrance.

• Walgreens is open early for seniors on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Customers 55 years and older will receive special discounts on Tuesdays.

• Walmart is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Tuesdays until April 28, stores will have an hour-long senior shopping event for customers aged 60 and older, one hour before the store opens.

Many of those stores are also hiring additional workers to help them respond to increased demand as more and more businesses around the country close.