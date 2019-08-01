Storm leaves behind damage in Massanutten

The storm on July 31 left some damage behind for people in Massanutten. There were reports of multiple trees being down and a report of a tree going through someone's house.

Between 3:00 p.m and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, wind gusts of at least 40 mph were reported in Massanutten and people there felt the temperature drop 20 degrees.

One resident said he saw the trees around his house swaying.

He said this is the worst storm he has seen since he bought his home in 2008.

"A pretty good size tree come down and hit the corner of the roof, so first thing we had to do last night was clear it away," Andrew Jezioro said. "We got just shy of one inch of rain."

Another family had a tree fall on top of their house. After some help right away, the tree was removed.