Stover Shop Greenhouses offers veggie boxes amid coronavirus effects

For Stover Shop Greenhouses in Churchville, business was good. They were selling their products to restaurants and schools in the state – but they had to quickly rethink their business model when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"We lost 70 percent of our business in two days," Mike Calhoun, owner and operator, said.

So he and his team figured out a way to sell directly to members of the community. Stover Shop Greenhouses recently began selling through their online store and offering "Veggie Boxes," which contain not only their products, but also produce that is sourced from other growers in the region and on the East Coast.

Through the online store, people can either choose what products they would like specifically, or they can order a produce box, which changes weekly.

"We're doing seven, eight different vegetables and a couple fruits in each box," Calhoun said. "Whatever is available within a four to five day period is what you're going to end up with in that box, but I think you're going to like it. I really think you're going to like it."

If you are interested in buying a veggie box, your order must be placed Saturday by 5 p.m. in order to get your box by the following Wednesday. Any orders placed after that will be filled the following Wednesday.

When placing an order, you will also choose your pick-up location. Right now, Stover Shop Greenhouses is setting up at Stanley's Produce Market in Staunton and at Valley Pike Farm Market in Weyers Cave from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the greenhouse in Churchville from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Calhoun said they would love to expand their reach to Stuarts Draft, Verona or Bridgewater, but would like the community's input on where they would like to see Stover Shop Greenhouses.

"We want to be a regional sourcer and put that in people's houses that hadn't been touched by 5,000 hands or 10,000 hands, that hadn't been sitting on a shelf somewhere for two or three weeks," Calhoun said.

This past week was the first round of handing out orders. Calhoun said most people did not even need to get out of their car, and the response was great.

"I love this. I think this is going to be a blessing to us," Calhoun said. "I think we have already surpassed what we did last week, and we had a good week. We didn't have the week we need to sustain this, but we had a good week for our first week. We probably did twice as much as what I had anticipated."

Calhoun said he is always very optimistic, and he believes there is going to be a lot of good our the community that comes out of pandemic.