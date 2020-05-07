Stranger saves dog's life after freak accident - and they reunite thanks to social media

Jett is a three-year-old German Shepherd. He lives in Crimora with his family, but they almost lost him after a freak accident on Wednesday.

Holt saved Jett's life on Wednesday after Jett swallowed a ball. | Credit: WHSV

"He's really playful, he loves playing with balls," Bliss Nuckols said. "That's what he'll do all day."

Nuckols was playing with Jett on Wednesday when the unimaginable happened.

"My daughter calls and says, 'oh my gosh,' in panic mode, 'Jett swallowed the ball and we can't get it out,'" Teresa Perkins said. "'He can't breathe.'"

Perkins is Jett's owner, and Nuckols' mom. She was on her way home when she got the phone call. She called the vet, who told her to bring Jett in.

"I put him in the back seat and I flew down the road," Perkins said. "I was going down 340, and I get to a construction site. Well, I had been listening to Jett the whole time, and he was gasping for breath, well, he stopped."

Meanwhile, Jay Johnson and Cavaja Holt just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and were working at that construction site.

"Lady pulls up, couldn't understand, she was screaming and crying, she said, 'my dog, my dog,'" Johnson said.

The two men knew they had to help. Holt opened the back door and reached in to help the dog.

"He was laying in there and I told Cavaja she said he had swallowed a ball, and I told him to open his mouth and go as far as he can to see if he could get it," Johnson said.

"My dog was dead," Perkins said. "So he opened his mouth, he grabbed the ball out, he got the ball out of his mouth. Well, he still wasn't breathing, so he started doing CPR, he was blowing in his mouth. All of a sudden, he held his head up and said he's breathing, he's awake."

After her dog was saved, Perkins quickly continued on to the vet to make sure Jett was okay. Later on, she realized she didn't think she'd be able to thank the men in person.

Nuckols made a post on Facebook searching for them. Little did she know, Holt was also looking for her.

"Well, I wanted to make sure he was good, make sure everything was alright," Holt said. "So I put the post on there, and then come to find out, they were looking for me too."

Nuckols says right after she posted on Facebook, someone tagged Holt. On Thursday, they met in person, and Perkins and her family were able to thank Holt for saving Jett's life.

"it's awesome. because to be honest with you, I didn't expect it to happen, I thought we were gonna go a different direction," Holt said. "I think we all cross paths for a reason, and there's a reason why that happened yesterday."