Strasburg Chamber of Commerce closed permanently

According to Richard Orndorff, the Chamber President, the Strasburg Chamber of Commerce officially closed due to financial and leadership issues.

Orndorff said closing the chamber has been an idea throughout its existence and it has always been hard to raise money with the Chamber to stay afloat.

"The chamber struggled and the town of Strasburg contributed a monetary annual donation to the chamber until about 2015," Orndorff said. "That year a majority of the council decided that they didn't want to continue with that donation."

He also said he told chamber members that 2019 would be the last year he would act as president and someone would need to step up for the next chapter.

Orndorff said in response to the chamber's closing, businesses in the town have worked together to form a business alliance. He believes they will work well with Shenandoah County to help one another.

"The business alliance is working with the Shenandoah County Chamber and that will be an arm sort of speak of the Shenandoah County Chamber by way of the Strasburg business alliance," Orndorff said.

He said the closing has nothing to do with personal implications

going on within the past year. He said he encourages small businesses to join the county's Chamber of Commerce in order to receive the benefits business owners are hoping to get.