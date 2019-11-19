Strasburg mayor's DWI charge dropped for now

On Tuesday, Strasburg Mayor Richard Orndorff appeared in Shenandoah County General District Court for charges related to an alleged DWI offense back in the spring.

Investigators said in May, the 55-year-old crashed an ATV into the town library. Orndorff was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence, as well as operating an all-terrain vehicle on a highway.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash.

In the months afterward, town residents petitioned for his removal from office, especially since police said it was his second DUI offense within five years.

In a separate case later this year, Orndorff was charged with food stamp fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses for allegedly using town funds and a state-issued debit card.

The Commonwealth's Attorney asked for both of the driving charges to be dropped, for now, to prosecute those and his other charges at the same time, bundling them all together.

As for the fraud case, the mayor turned himself in at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in October.

According to Mayor Orndorff's attorney, he does not plan to step down as mayor.