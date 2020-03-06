Strasburg mayor to run for reelection amid ongoing court case

This week, Mayor Richard Orndorff, of the town of Strasburg, announced his reelection campaign to "continue his success and work on himself."

For more than 25 years, Richard Orndorff Jr. said he's served the community in some sort of fashion because he wants to continue to add to the vision of Strasburg.

"Knowing the people that served the community that made Strasburg what it was when I was young and those folks are gone now," Orndorff said. "They've passed away or they long since retired, and I felt like since then, it was my duty to serve."

He said since 2016, the town has made tremendous improvements to its parks and Main Street area. He said he'd like to work on the town's economy as well as continue to work on his image.

Back in May, Orndorff was charged with a second DUI after crashing a John Deere Gator ATV into the Strasburg Community Library. He suffered serious injuries to his face and ribs, but he said it's changed his life.

"When you have a serious accident as I had and it almost takes your life, you start to think about things differently," Orndorff said.

In the weeks afterward, town residents petitioned for his removal from office, but Orndorff said he would continue to work for the town.

Just a few months later, he was also charged with several counts of food stamp fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The allegations are connected to Orndorff's use of town funds and a state-issued debit card.

He said it's something that will be cleared up in court later this year.

"As far as the fraud charges I can tell you that I'm not guilty," Orndorff said.

His case was recently sent back to Shenandoah County General District Court, delaying a verdict.

The mayor said he feels those who supported him in 2016 will support him again this time around. He said he wants the community to know what's happened in the past year will not affect how he is as a mayor.

"I have sinned, and for that, I am deeply sorry—but I also know that I have been a good mayor, an effective mayor," Orndorff said. "The council, as a group, we have been successful."

Three other candidates have announced their campaign for mayor, including Brandy Hawkins Boie, Don LeVine, and Ray Lough.