Strasburg Town Council to consider becoming second amendment sanctuary

Dozens of people filled Strasburg town hall Monday night to voice their support of the town protecting second amendment rights.

The discussion involved the possibility of adopting a resolution for Strasburg to become a second amendment sanctuary.

"I do believe that it’s important for law abiding citizens to protect themselves and other innocent people," said Seth Newman, who spoke in favor of the resolution.

Strasburg Councilwoman Kim Bishop proposed the idea after hearing from a concerned resident who feared his constitutional rights would be taken away come January.

Councilmen John Massoud and Ken Cherrix also supported the discussion.

The movement of counties declaring themselves 'Second Amendment sanctuaries' – taking their own spin on 'sanctuary cities,' which vowed not to work with ICE to deport undocumented immigrants – began shortly after the election earlier this month in which Democrats won full control of the General Assembly for the first time in decades.

Following that election, many in counties that voted conservative believe that their constitutional rights are threatened.

Very few bills have been filed yet for Virginia's 2020 session, with the pre-filing session having just begun, but one gun control bill has already been proposed by a Democrat: establishing universal background checks.

To counter possible gun control laws, the concept of becoming a 'Second Amendment sanctuary' means that a county expresses its intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.

The resolutions aren't legally binding, but put forth a public stance on behalf of counties.

Council will vote on the resolution at its next meeting, on Dec. 10th.

