Strawberry picking ‘off the charts’ in Virginia

Strawberry season is in full swing and this year, pick-your-own strawberry farms are having a record season.

“People are just thrilled that we’re open,” said Robbie Vaughan of Vaughan Farm’s Produce in Virginia Beach. “I’ve had a lot of moms say this is the first thing they’ve done in a month and a half that actually felt normal.”

Despite the COVID-19 pnademic, U-pick farms have implemented extra safety and social distancing measures. Strawberry picking, Vaughan said, is inherently a socially distant activity, as rows are already 6 feet apart. However, out of an abundance of caution, Vaughan said customers are now picking every other row-doubling the distance to 12 feet.

“We’ve got less people on a row than you’ll find people in a grocery store aisle, and that’s what we want," Vaughn said.

According to the Virginia Farm Bureau, farm clerks wear masks and gloves, and customers must use hand sanitizer before going into the fields to pick. Strawberries are sold by the container instead of by the pound, and customers pre-pay for a new bucket to pick strawberries instead of bringing their own containers. Once they’re finished picking, they can head right home instead of standing in line at a register.

