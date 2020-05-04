Strawberry picking underway at Afton farm

Some people anxious to get out of the house are getting up to Afton to pick strawberries.

Critzer Family Farm has safety measures in place, and is spacing everyone out in its strawberry fields. There are also hand washing stations around the berries, too.

Folks there say it has been a record year just 11 days into the season.

“We have seen more people come in than we have seen any other year. I think people see us as an escape, where they can come and be distant from each other, get some sunlight, do something that’s a little bit more normal in tradition. And so we’re very glad that we were allowed to be open in order to provide for people,” Hanri Kaya with Citzer Family Farm said.

Folks can also buy pre-picked strawberries by the pound