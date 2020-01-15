Stretch of East Market Street in Harrisonburg to reopen on Jan. 22

A stretch of East Market Street in downtown Harrisonburg is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 22.

According to city officials, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature city leaders and business owners who will gather to talk about the much-anticipated re-opening of the road.

Construction on the street began in May 2019 to add street lights, signs and a brick sidewalk in addition to replacing water and sewer lines.

However, once work began on the project, staff noticed a number of issues dating back to the 1900's.

Among the issues, city officials said they encountered rock pinnacles that could destabilize the roadway as well as coal chutes that had been used in the past to deliver coal for heating homes and businesses on the roads.

“We are lucky to have a very special downtown and Main Street here in Harrisonburg and this project has made the area much more of a destination for visitors walking Downtown,” Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said in a press release. “We are thankful to our businesses and residents who have worked with us and been patient throughout the course of the project, and we are happy to finally be able to deliver this new roadway to you."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon on Jan. 22 on East Market Street between Main and Mason streets.