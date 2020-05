On Monday, crews from Partners Excavating will begin work on the replacement of a sanitary sewer manhole along a Harrisonburg street.

Part of South Liberty St., between W. Market St. and W. Bruce St., will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday until Thursday at 5 p.m.

The city of Harrisonburg says drivers should consider High St. as an alternate route.

It is possible the road will reopen sooner, depending on how quickly crews can finish the work.