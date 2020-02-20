Stretch of road closed in Page County after truck hits train trestle

A road in Page County will be closed until further notice as state inspectors determine the extent of damage to a railroad bridge.

According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, a tractor trailer went through a low-clearance train trestle along Lakewood Road on Thursday, hitting the trestle and causing an unknown amount of damage.

Deputies have closed Lakewood Rd. between Rt. 340 and Millcreek Rd. until VDOT and Norfolk-Southern crews can fully inspect the bridge.

There's no word on exactly when the stretch of road will reopen.