Strike4OurLives demanding better care for essential workers and unemployed

May 1 is International Workers' Day and instead of working, some Virginians called out of work, didn't shop online, or didn't pay rent as their way to demand better rights for essential workers or struggling Americans.

Strike poster hung in Downtown Harrisonburg.

Across the state, people are participating in the "Strike For Our Lives."

"We're calling on workers and tenants to withhold labor, withhold rent, in efforts to demand protection in the midst of this crisis," Steele Dunn, #Strike4OurLives liaison, said.

Dunn said some workers at large businesses, like Target, Whole Foods, and Amazon, are a part of the strike, but they also wanted to encourage essential workers locally to stay home.

He said they believe essential workers deserve better.

"It's important that we understand essential workers be treated as heroes, not just by saying 'thank you for your service,' and 'you're a hero for being an essential worker,' but by being paid properly, and being protected properly," Dunn said.

They're asking for these workers to have access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a safe work environment, and paid emergency leave.

For those struggling, they're demanding a rent, mortgage, and utility bill freeze. Free health care, including free coronavirus visits, testing, and treatment are also among their list of demands.

"The workers are human beings who deserve protection, and who deserve to be able to have secure shelter, secure food, basic necessities of life without having to worry about it because of a crisis that's outside of their control," Dunn said.

They are also advocating for the mass release of incarcerated people, as jails are vulnerable to the spread of infectious disease.

Their last demand is to provide shelter for all Americans in need during the pandemic.

Dunn said they're asking the government, businesses, and landlords to listen to their demands to prioritize American's safety over business profits.