Strong to severe storms possible Monday, flash flooding is a concern

A slow moving cold front will approach the area today, clearing the area later Tuesday. The front will trigger several rounds of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our viewing area in a risk level 1 (out of 5) for severe weather, which means isolated severe storms are expected. Northern Page and Shenandoah Counties have been places in a risk level 2 (out of 5) for severe weather.

The biggest threat from any thunderstorm is very heavy rain. Widespread totals of 1-2+ inches likely, which could fall in a short amount of time this afternoon and evening. Rivers, streams and creeks could rise rapidly, along with ponding of water on roadways. Make sure not to attempt to drive over roads covered in water, you don't know how deep it is.

Gusty winds over 60 mph, small hail and frequent lightning are also likely with any storm. Our tornado threat is very low, but not zero, today. It's still best to stay on alert. Widespread down trees possible, along with power outages for those who see a severe storm.

To make sure you have alerts in case of severe weather, on your WHSV weather app, click Settings. Make sure station alerts are on, and then click weather alert types. You can turn on lightning and wind, etc., and you'll get a notification when it's close to your location.

It is important to be aware of changing weather conditions throughout the afternoon. Make sure you have a way to receive any warnings that may be issued, either through a weather radio or your WHSV Weather app.

This time of year, it is always a good idea to have a severe weather plan in place. Know where you would take shelter from a tornado. Basements are ideal, but if you do not have access to a basement, go to the lowest level of your home away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

