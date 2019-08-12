Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our viewing area in a risk level 3 (out of 5) for severe weather, which means numerous strong to severe storms are expected.

A strong cold front will cross the area later in the afternoon and evening. The time-frame of concern, according to our meteorologists, is from 12:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. Cloud cover will have to be monitored throughout the day. The more sunshine we see, the stronger the storms will likely be.

The biggest threat from any thunderstorm will be strong damaging wind gusts (with winds over 60 mph possible), heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning. A tornado can't be ruled out, so make sure to stay on alert.

Widespread downed trees are possible, along with power outages for those who see severe storms.

It is important to be aware of changing weather conditions throughout the afternoon. Make sure you have a way to receive any warnings that may be issued, either through a weather radio or your WHSV Weather app.

This time of year, it is always a good idea to have a severe weather plan in place. Know where you would take shelter from a tornado. Basements are ideal, but if you do not have access to a basement, go to the lowest level of your home away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

