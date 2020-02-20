Stuarts Draft Elementary raising money for the school while helping countries around the world

The Stuarts Draft Elementary School PTA is raising money for their music department's annual musical, and they're doing so by making a difference around the world.

They are collecting shoes until April 21 to send to an organization called funds2orgs. The company sells the shoes at a small price to people in developing countries, in order to help them build up economies. The school's goal is to collect 7,500 pairs of shoes.

"We are able to show them the pictures of these people that are selling the shoes, so it can mean something to them that they're giving a service," Karen Reeder, PTA President for Stuarts Draft Elementary School, said.

You can drop off your new or gently worn shoes at the school any time of the day. There are boxes inside and outside the school.

The school is also raising money for a handicap accessible playground by having the Harlem Wizards perform at the high school this Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or in advance by going to harlemwizards.thundertix.com/events.