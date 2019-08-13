Stuarts Draft community mourns teen who died after crash

The Stuarts Draft community is mourning the loss of a high school football player in a crash this past weekend.

Photo of Brayden Stiltner provided by Kelsey Houchens

According to Virginia State Police, 18-year-old Brayden Stiltner, of Stuarts Draft, was driving north on Route 11 on Sunday night when, around 9:50 p.m., about two miles north of Lofton Rd., his 2000 Jeep Wrangler hit a deer.

Police say the Jeep ran off the road, went up an embankment, and Stiltner, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

He was taken to Augusta Health and then airlifted to UVA Medical Center, where he died of his injuries on Monday.

On Monday night, friends and family gathered for a vigil to honor Stiltner's memory. A family friend told WHSV he was a senior at Stuarts Draft High School.

Friends posted to social media mourning his death, saying "God gained another angel today."

