Stuarts Draft man admits to punching deputy in the face

A Stuarts Draft man who was accused of punching a deputy in the face last fall faced trial in Augusta County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Stuart Francis Cox conceded guilty to four of the charges against him, including preventing someone from calling 911, destruction of property, obstruction of justice, and assault and battery of a police officer.

However, he did not admit guilt to malicious wounding.

The judge found Cox guilty of assault and battery instead of malicious wounding, leaving him with five convictions.

According to testimony, back at the start of the Labor Day weekend in Stuarts Draft, on August 31, a 39-year-old man was walking along York Avenue when Cox yelled inappropriate things at the man and beat him up, leaving the man with injuries to his face and shoulder.

When the victim tried to call police, Cox destroyed his phone, leading the victim to flee to his mother's house nearby to call for help.

When deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, Cox was uncooperative and, when one deputy was looking in another direction, punched the deputy in the face.

Cox admitted to the court that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Carissa Allen was also arrested that day, charged with three counts of assaulting law enforcement at the same time as Cox. She has not faced her court date yet, however, with a plea hearing set for August 9.

Cox is being held in Middle River Regional Jail and will be sentenced on November 15.

