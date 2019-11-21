Stuarts Draft man sentenced for punching deputy in the face

A Stuarts Draft man has been sentenced to two years in prison for punching a deputy in the face last fall.

A judge sentenced Stuart Francis Cox Wednesday afternoon to one year in prison for assault and battery, as well as one year for assault of law enforcement.

According to testimony, back at the start of the Labor Day weekend in Stuarts Draft, on August 31, a 39-year-old man was walking along York Avenue when Cox yelled inappropriate things at the man and beat him up, leaving the man with injuries to his face and shoulder.

When the victim tried to call police, Cox destroyed his phone, leading the victim to flee to his mother's house nearby to call for help.

When deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, Cox was uncooperative and, when one deputy was looking in another direction, punched the deputy in the face.

Cox admitted he was intoxicated at the time of the assault as he was celebrating his girlfriend's birthday.

The judge told Cox on Wednesday that he turned a day of celebration into a nightmare.

Cox will serve his sentences consecutively.