Stuarts Draft schools locked down due to report of shots fired

Schools in the Stuarts Draft area were placed on a modified lockdown Monday morning due to a report of shots fired.

According to Doug Shifflett, Deputy Superintendent of Augusta County Public Schools, the central office and school staff in the Stuarts Draft area were notified by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office on the morning of Sept. 16 about a community situation in the area.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 9:06 a.m. about a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Augusta Farms Rd.

Shifflett said the situation did not involve any school, school employee, or student, but out of an abundance of caution, they, in collaboration with the sheriff's office, decided to put in place a modified lockdown for the four schools in the area.

That means all exterior school doors are locked down (as they are during a normal school day) and students are not allowed to leave the building for any activities. However, classroom instruction, lunches, and all other regular activities inside the building continue as normal.

As a precautionary measures, deputies stayed in the area throughout the morning.

The schools remained in communication with deputies to assess the situation as it continued, and as of 10 a.m., all was determined to be back to normal after deputies were unable to locate any threat to the school.

School officials emphasized that no students or employees were ever in any danger during the lockdown.

