Stuarts Draft small area plan released for public input

After two and a half years of work, Augusta County has a 20-year vision for Stuarts Draft. Augusta County planner Leslie Tate presented a draft of the Stuarts Draft Small Area Plan to the Augusta County Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

It includes a future land use map, a transportation plan including bike and pedestrian infrastructure, and zoning that could encourage re-developing the historic downtown. The draft is a collaboration between planners, elected officials, appointees, and the community.

"In the two public meetings that we had, I think we had roughly 150 people sign in to those meetings. I think that's huge. Today we don't really see that kind of community engagement often. So the community's really interested and has been engaged throughout the process,” said Tate.

A draft of the Stuarts Draft Small Area Plan is available online. Tate is encouraging people to take a look at the document and share feedback.