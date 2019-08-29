Stuarts Draft woman arrested again on meth charges

A Stuarts Draft woman is being held in jail without bond on methamphetamine charges.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies made a traffic stop on Interstate 81 near Greenville on Aug. 19.

At the traffic stop, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to the vehicle, which was stopped in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

The responding deputies found methamphetamine in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, and the driver, identified as 48-year-old Lisa Dawn Jones, of Stuarts Draft, was taken into custody.

Jones was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, which was a second offense charge for her. In addition, she was charged with transporting more than one ounce of methamphetamine into Virginia and with a 4th offense of driving on a suspended license.

Jones is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.

