Stuarts Draft woman charged after 1-year-old tests positive for meth

An Augusta County woman is facing charges in connection to a toddler that tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a local hospital on September 10 after hospital staff alerted them to a 1-year-old that had tested positive for the drug.

Investigators determined that the incident had begun in the 400 block of Old White Hill Rd. in Stuarts Draft where the child had come into contact with illicit drugs.

In the course of that, deputies day the 1-year-old ingested the drugs. It's unclear how exactly that happened at this point.

Child Protective Services were called and are responding to the incident as well.

The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Sarah M. Bacon, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested following their investigation.

Deputies say she is "family or household member," but would not confirm any exact relationship to the child.

Bacon is being held at Middle River Regional Jail on charges of child abuse and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. Both are felonies.

She'll face court in February of 2020.

