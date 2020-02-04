Young activists volunteering time to register students to vote

There is now less than a week for Virginians to register to vote for the presidential primaries.

NextGen student volunteers at JMU are working to get students registered to vote.

Some James Madison University students have been volunteering their time to get people around campus registered.

Next-Gen America is a bipartisan group and the JMU chapter has been working since September to get students registered to vote.

Along with registering, NextGen volunteers are also asking students to sign a voting pledge because they believe getting young people involved in elections is important.

"Voting is a civic duty and it's really, really important, especially for people our age to take that opportunity to show our elected officials how we feel and what we want to see in our elected government," Molly Van Trees, a student fellow with NextGen, said.

Van Trees says NextGen will continue to register voters leading up to the presidential election in November and their goal is 12,000 new registrations by then.

"Our generation, like our voting block, is one of the biggest but we are the least likely to show up and vote and I think that's really detrimental, especially because it shows the older people that we don't care," Van Trees said.