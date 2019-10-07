Student body president accused of strangling man

The student body president of a West Virginia university has been charged with felony strangulation.

News outlets report 21-year-old Tyler Keller was arrested by Fairmont police on Friday. Keller is the president of the Student Government Association at Fairmont State University.

According to WDTV, a criminal complaint states officers went to an address on Upland Drive for a complaint of destruction of property.

Police say Keller started an argument with the victim, accusing the person of taking his cell phone. Keller then allegedly knocked the victim onto a bed, straddled him, and choked the man with both hands around his neck.

The victim told police he could not breathe and hit Keller in the head with a glass wine bottle to get free.

The complaint also states Keller struck the man in the left ear so hard the victim sustained hearing loss.

According to the complaint, the victim feared for his life and pushed Keller out of the home, but Keller then went around the back of the house and broke through the back door to continue the fight.

When police arrived, Keller and the victim both showed signs of a struggle, with Keller bleeding from a cut on his head and the victim with blood around his neck.

Keller is charged with strangulation. He was booked into North Central Regional Jail and posted bond on Saturday. It was set around $100,000.

Keller is being represent by Joseph Shaffer, out of Clarksburg.