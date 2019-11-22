Students and faculty prepare to spend their holiday helping others in Costa Rica

A group of 20 students and faculty at Blue Ridge Christian School (BRCS) will head to Costa Rica on a mission trip for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The group will leave on Sunday, November 24, 2019, and will be gone for exactly one week.

MacRae Richardson is a sophomore and will be going on the trip. It is her first mission trip.

"It's definitely going to be interesting not being home for a regular Thanksgiving, but I think it'll be really cool to be gone and serving others. Like, I think we will recognize that we have got a lot to be thankful for," said Richardson.

Chrissy Lopez-Containa teaches high school and middle school Spanish at BRCS and planned the trip. This is the third trip out of the country for their Spanish program.

"Nothing teaches thankfulness and gratefulness in a student's heart more than the giving," said Lopez-Containa.

The group will help to build, furnish and decorate a home for most of the trip. Once they are done with the building project, they will lead a vacation Bible school program with children who live in the neighborhood of the new home. Students wrote the vacation Bible school lesson last year in Spanish class.

Jonathan Williams is also a sophomore who is going on the trip. This is not his first international mission trip, but he said that he is looking forward to serving others and practicing his Spanish.

"I'm really excited to go and just be able to share God's love with the family we're going to interact with," said Williams.

On Thursday, students worked on toys to give out to the children and painted canvases to decorate the home.