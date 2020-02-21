Students in Augusta County are pursuing higher education in agriculture

According to Census data, the number of agriculture operators and producers in Virginia continues to grow.

More people are taking an interest to pursue the wide variety of agricultural careers available.

"They can go into marketing, they can go into the technology side of it, and even with the forestry side and the florticulture, horticulture, agriculture is a wide range of different pathways," Jeremiah Major, Agriculture Instructor at Wilson Memorial High School, said.

Schools right here in the Shenandoah Valley offer classes to help students be better prepared for careers in agriculture.

Students learn that hard work, determination and pride are all things that it takes to be successful in agriculture.

"It's tough in our area, but the farmers that do it are successful because they put in the time and the effort, and there's pride in that," Major said.

Schools in Augusta County give students the opportunity to have a hands-on learning experience to set the foundation for careers after high school. The learning starts as early as elementary school.

"We try to reach them at that age and get them interested and get their minds going on where their food comes from and maybe get their interest in agriculture," Major said.

Students at Wilson Memorial High School are choosing to continue their agriculture education after high school. They say the courses they are able to take now have helped pave the way.

"Pretty much an introduction of what you're going to be learning if you go into the program, which is nice so you know what you're getting into," senior Kelsey Briley said.

"It helped me focus on one particular thing that I wanted to do because here, I got an option of different courses i could have pursued," senior Khalil McKenzie said.

"I got to go to VoTech and I've been in a lot of Ag courses here, like livestock management is my class right now," senior Victoria Rankin said.

While these classes have helped these students learn more about the field and the necessary skills, Major said it goes beyond that.

"It goes beyond just the farming or the mechanics or the turf grass, horticulture, natural resources, it's the leadership side of things that kids will carry on with them forever," Major said.

Major said this education is important because a lot more goes into a successful agricultural career than one might think.

Even if students don't end up with a career in the field, he said they're still learning the values of agriculture.

"They're all probably going to own a yard eventually one and they'll have the knowledge to be able to take care of their yard, or even their neighbor's yard to give back," Major said.