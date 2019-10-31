Students react to shooting near Radford University

Skid marks and pieces of glass litter Fairfax Street, just blocks away from Radford University, where a shooting happened Tuesday night.

WDBJ7 Photo

“First thing was where’s the scene at, where the suspects at, lock your doors, hide, cut your lights off type-of-deal,” Radford University senior Josh Hadley said.

Radford University students sheltered in place after an alert warned them about a shooting near campus.

“I just made sure to call all my friends to let them know to keep their butts inside,” Hadley said.

Radford City Police said a man fired four gunshots at a car.

That car then hit a parked car along the 500 block of Fairfax Street.

Many students, like Hadley, live near where the shooting happened. They said many people are still a bit shaken-up knowing that a suspect has not been taken into custody.

“It’s mind boggling in a way because it all happened right here, and you think he could still be here,” Hadley said.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; about 15 minutes later, the University issued an RU Alert.

“So the goal of that message was to give people a timely warning. Anytime there is a potential threat to campus and those involved are not yet apprehended we have a responsibility to let the campus community know as quickly as possible,” Associate Vice President for University Relations Caitlyn Scaggs said.

Students were asked to shelter in place for about three hours as officers investigated. Some students reported being kept inside classrooms as they waited for the scene to clear.

“No one was restricted from exiting a building if they chose to do so last night,” Scaggs said. “There were certainly different ways people responded to the information which they received but there wasn’t a locked door that restricted someone from leaving if they chose to do so.”

Radford City Police continue to investigate this case, as students return to the normal campus routine.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 540-731-3624.

